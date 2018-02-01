Soccer: Lazio, Milan draw in Italian Cup semi first leg

Rome
01/02/2018
Rome, February 1 - AC Milan and Lazio battled out a goalless draw in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal at the San Siro on Wednesday. Lazio did most of the attacking, forcing some good saves out of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, although they were also lucky that Hakan Calhanoglu failed to put away an open goal for the hosts in the second half. Juventus won 1-0 at Atalanta in the first leg of the other semi on Tuesday. The return legs will be played later this month.
