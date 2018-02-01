Berlusconi says he's well, back in campaign Monday (2)

Rome
01/02/2018
Rome, February 1 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday that he was well and would return to the election campaign on Monday after the cancellation of several engagements sparked concern about his health. "I'm well. I've had a few challenging, painful days because of the (compilation of the candidate) lists (for the March 4 general election)," the 81-year-old media billionaire told Radio Radio. "The pain stems from the people we have had to exclude. "But I'm well and I'll resume the election campaign on Monday".
