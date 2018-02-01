Rome

Berlusconi says he's well, back in campaign Monday (2)

Ex-premier, FI leader cancelled several engagements

Berlusconi says he's well, back in campaign Monday (2)

Rome, February 1 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday that he was well and would return to the election campaign on Monday after the cancellation of several engagements sparked concern about his health. "I'm well. I've had a few challenging, painful days because of the (compilation of the candidate) lists (for the March 4 general election)," the 81-year-old media billionaire told Radio Radio. "The pain stems from the people we have had to exclude. "But I'm well and I'll resume the election campaign on Monday".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Truffa all'Inps, denunciati medici e un avvocato

Truffa all'Inps, denunciati medici e un avvocato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33