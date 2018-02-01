M5S's Di Maio denies grand-coalition report (2)

Rome
01/02/2018
Rome, February 1 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has denied a Reuters report that he told investors in London on Wednesday that it was possible the anti-establishment group would be part of a grand coalition if it fails to win a working majority in the March 4 general election. "There won't be a grand-coalition government," Di Maio told ANSA. "As we have always said, we'll present a government team before the elections. "If there is no absolute M5S majority after, we'll make an appeal for agreement on issues. "I repeated this concept to 30 investors. There was probably a translation problem".
