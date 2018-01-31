Berlusconi says took 2 days out after drafting lists (4)

Rome, January 31 - Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday he had taken two days out from the election campaign after "five 17-hour days of work drafting the electoral lists" and was now back in the saddle. "I'm really sorry to disappoint our competitors but I feel really fine", said the three-time ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader on a phone hook-up to the Matrix talk show on his flagship TV station Canale 5. He described the list-drafting time was "hard, painful and stressful days". But now, he said, "we're resuming the electoral campaign" for the March 4 general election. The former premier's personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo said Berlusconi had done two hours' of "intense" exercise in the pool and gym Wednesday morning. "It was the best way to recover from a challenging weekend," Zangrillo said.