Living wills valid from today (3)

Rome, January 31 - Landmark legislation on living wills passed after a long parliamentary tussle with Catholic conservatives last year came into effect on Wednesday. The living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activist Marco Cappato said his Coscioni Association, which has helped several people commit euthanasia in Switzerland, had so far received 14,000 living wills. He said the low number was due to a lack of information on the part of municipal and medical authorities. However, he coiced hope that "the number will rise". On December 20 Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said she would "guarantee" that Catholic doctors who disagree with the law will be able to conscientiously object and not apply it. She met with doctors from private Catholic medical facilities to make sure they know they can object to the application of advance directives on withdrawing nutrition and hydration from terminal patients, the part of the law Catholics most object to. Lorenzin spoke after Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said conscientious objection to certain parts of the newly approved living wills law is legitimate. His statement came after several Catholic hospitals in Italy said they might refuse to apply certain parts of the law. Parolin's stance was backed by the head of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, who said the living wills law is not perfect and can be "perfected". photo: Cappato and other right-to-die activists outside parliament