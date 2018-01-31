Berlusconi says took 2 days out after drafting lists (3)

Rome, January 31 - Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday he had taken two days out from the election campaign after "five 17-hour days of work drafting the electoral lists" and was now back in the saddle. "I'm really sorry to disappoint our competitors but I feel really fine", said the three-time ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader on a phone hook-up to the Matrix talk show on his flagship TV station Canale 5. He described the list-drafting time was "hard, painful and stressful days". But now, he said, "we're resuming the electoral campaign" for the March 4 general election.