Port Said

Regeni killed to hurt relations - Sisi (3)

Inaugurates major gas field with ENI's Descalzi

Port Said, January 31 - Giulio Regeni was killed to hurt Italo-Egyptian relations, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi at the inauguration of the Zohr gas field at Port Said Wednesday. Sisi said "I will never forget the position of Italy which supported us so much despite the case" of the Friuli-born Cambridge researcher, 28, whose tortured body was found outside Cairo two years ago. ""We will not forget this incident". "Do you know why they wanted to damage relations between Egypt and Italy?," Sisi asked Descalzi. "So that we would not arrive here". Sisi earlier said he would continue to do his utmost to find Regeni's killers.

