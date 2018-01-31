Missing woman's body found in 2 suitcases (3)

Macerata, January 31 - The dismembered body of an 18-year-old woman who left a drug rehab centre Monday was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche. The body was identified as that of Rome-born Pamela Mastropietro, who voluntarily left the rehab centre at nearby Corridonia on January 29. Her mother said in her Rome home: "I really hope it isn't her. "I have no idea why she left the centre, or what happened. "I'd like someone to explain to me how she left. "Now we're getting ready to go to Marche. They told us something more which will only be known later" Carabinieri said they had obtained CCTV footage shot by the security cameras of two firms in the area where the suitcases were found. Police have also interviewed people living there. The dogs at a nearby villa were said to have barked incessantly starting at 11 o'clock last night, prompting police to think that was when the suitcases were dumped. The suitcases were spotted by a passerby in a ditch not far from the gate of a small villa in Via Dell'Industria. The man, thinking it was a case of drugs or a robbery haul, called the police. The whole area was immediately cordoned off by police and Carabinieri have been combing the countryside around it for clues, police said. The suitcases may have been thrown into the ditch from a passing car, police said. The Marche region is on the Adriatic coast between Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo. Macerata is one of its provincial capitals. The others are Ancona, Pesaro-Urbino, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno.