I'm fine says Berlusconi (2)

Milan, January 31 - Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi told ANSA on the phone Wednesday that he was "fine" after speculation he had suspended his general-election campaign due to fatigue. "I'm fine," said the three-time ex-premier from his villat at Arcore outside Milan, denying the rumours. The speculation began when the Forza Italia (FI) leader cancelled a scheduled appearance on the Porta a Porta talk show this evening. Berlusconi is spearheading FI's campaign for the March 4 general election even though he is not standing for premier because of an office ban that ends next year.

