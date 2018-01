Soccer: Inter-PSG talks on Pastore break down

Milan, January 31 - Talks between PSG and Inter Milan on Javier Pastore broke down Wednesday and the 28-year-old Argentina attacking midfielder is set to stay in Paris, sources said. With Pastore no longer coming, Inter has stopped Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's move to Sevilla, the sources said. Brozovic will join former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella only if Inter get midfield reinforcements, they said.