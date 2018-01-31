Kosovar teen who wanted to blow up Rialto Bridge gets 5 yrs (2)

Venice, January 31 - A 17-year-old boy from Kosovo who allegedly planned to blow up Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge with three adult co-nationals on Wednesday got four years and eight months in jail from a Venice minors' court. The boy defended himself by saying that he had nothing to do with ISIS and it was not him speaking in a wiretap saying "in Venice you earn paradise immediately for the number of 'monafik' (hypocrites) there are there. To have a bomb...at the Rialto". Last march police said two of the four Kosovars in a suspected terror cell smashed in Venice were caught on tape saying they wanted to put a bomb on the Rialto Bridge. The wiretap remark was reported by interim Venice chief prosecutor Adelchi D'Ippolito at a press conference. The magistrate underscored that the four Kosovars - three adults and a minor - were engaged "in a full-blown activity of self-training in order to prepare to carry out criminal activities and terror attacks on the one hand through physical exercises and on the other by viewing videos of ISIS fundamentalists who explained how to use knives, how you kill with a knife". It has also been established that the four carried out simulations to build home-made explosives. "On the part of all the members there was a great adherence to the ISIS ideology and support for the recent attacks, in particular the one in London on March 22 which received great backing and appreciation", D'Ippolito said.