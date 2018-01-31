Father abuses daughter with wife (4)

Trapani, January 31 - A father was arrested Wednesday for allegedly abusing his 13-year-old daughter while his wife sometimes took part for a year. The mother was also arrested, at Alcamo near Trapani in Sicily. The father has reportedly admitted forcing his daughter to have sex with him, and threatening her not to tell anyone, judicial sources said. The girl, after months and months of being raped, one evening broke down and confides in some relatives and friends who called the police, sources said. This spurred the man, who realised that the story was about to get out, to report to a police station, sources said. After quizzing the couple's two other children, police managed to piece together what had been happening, judicial sources said. The girl was interviewed in the presence of a psychologist and confirmed everything, they said. The father was taken to Trapanai's San Giuliano Prison while the wife was taken to Pagliarelli Prison in Palermo. The couple tried to defend themselves by saying the sex was consensual, police said. Police said the sexual violence took place in "a milieu of deep social degradation".