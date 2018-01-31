Kosovar teen who wanted to blow up Rialto Bridge gets 5 yrs

Venice
31/01/2018
Venice, January 31 - A 17-year-old boy from Kosovo who allegedly planned to blow up Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge with three adult co-nationals on Wednesday got four years and eight months in jail from a Venice minors' court. The boy defended himself by saying that he had nothing to do with ISIS and it was not him speaking in a wiretap saying "in Venice you earn paradise immediately for the number of 'monafik' (hypocrites) there are there. To have a bomb...at the Rialto".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online