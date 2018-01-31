Kosovar teen who wanted to blow up Rialto Bridge gets 5 yrs

Venice, January 31 - A 17-year-old boy from Kosovo who allegedly planned to blow up Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge with three adult co-nationals on Wednesday got four years and eight months in jail from a Venice minors' court. The boy defended himself by saying that he had nothing to do with ISIS and it was not him speaking in a wiretap saying "in Venice you earn paradise immediately for the number of 'monafik' (hypocrites) there are there. To have a bomb...at the Rialto".