I won't be in other govt if centre right loses - Salvini+RPT (2)

Casini centre-left candidate 'only result' of banking probe

Rome, January 31 - Matteo Salvini, leader of the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League, said Wednesday he would "never" join another government if the centre-right alliance with Silvio Berlusconi doesn't win the March 4 general election. There has been speculation that Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party might be part of a grand coalition government after the election, which is set to produce a hung parliament according to all opinion polls. Salvini added that the "only result" of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crises had been the candidacy of centrist Pier Ferdinando Casini, the commission chair, for a centre-left alliance (RPT centre-left alliance) led by the Democratic Party (PD).

