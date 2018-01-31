I won't be in other govt if centre right loses - Salvini+RPT (2)

Rome
31/01/2018
Rome, January 31 - Matteo Salvini, leader of the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League, said Wednesday he would "never" join another government if the centre-right alliance with Silvio Berlusconi doesn't win the March 4 general election. There has been speculation that Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party might be part of a grand coalition government after the election, which is set to produce a hung parliament according to all opinion polls. Salvini added that the "only result" of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crises had been the candidacy of centrist Pier Ferdinando Casini, the commission chair, for a centre-left alliance (RPT centre-left alliance) led by the Democratic Party (PD).
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online