London

We're not populists, M5S Di Maio tells London investors (2)

Premier candidate says getting positive feedback

We're not populists, M5S Di Maio tells London investors (2)

London, January 31 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio told ANSA on Wednesday that his message to international investors during his current visit to London is that: "we are not populists, we have a clear programme and the desire to be in government to change Italy". He added that he has had "excellent feedback" about the M5S programme. "We are telling (the investors in the City) about our economic programme and our team of highly competent people on the candidate lists, from the worlds of higher education, research, business - they already knew many of them," he said. The M5S is currently the top single party in the opinion polls ahead of the March 4 election although there is uncertainly about whether any group or coalition will win a working majority in parliament.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

di Arcangelo Badolati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33