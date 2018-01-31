We're not populists, M5S Di Maio tells London investors (2)

London, January 31 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio told ANSA on Wednesday that his message to international investors during his current visit to London is that: "we are not populists, we have a clear programme and the desire to be in government to change Italy". He added that he has had "excellent feedback" about the M5S programme. "We are telling (the investors in the City) about our economic programme and our team of highly competent people on the candidate lists, from the worlds of higher education, research, business - they already knew many of them," he said. The M5S is currently the top single party in the opinion polls ahead of the March 4 election although there is uncertainly about whether any group or coalition will win a working majority in parliament.