EP panel asks to inspect Dutch EMA sites +RPT+ (3)

Brussels, January 31 - The European Parliament's environment committee on Wednesday asked the Netherlands to allow it to inspect the "temporary and definitive" offices for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam to see if they are fit for purpose. Panel rapporteur Giovanni La Via told ANSA "we have asked to be able to visit with the environment committee (RPT environment committee) the temporary and definitive offices which the Dutch government has made available for the seat of the European Medicines Agency". He said "I made the formal request today to the Dutch ambassador and we will organise an inspection in the coming days or weeks". Italy is bidding to get EMA back from Amsterdam to Milan, saying the offices in the Dutch city are not ready. EMA is leaving London after Brexit. photo: The Spark building, temporary accommodation for EMA in Amsterdam

