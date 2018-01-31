Cryptocurrencies can do harm says Padoan (3)

Milan, January 31 - Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can do harm, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday. "Blockchain is a technology and technology is one thing, and the use you make of it is another," he said. "The problem is not the technology but the behaviour," said Padoan. According to the economy minister, "the oversight authorities are ever more active and the central banks are weighing whether to use cryptocurrencies but then, if the phenomenon explodes, they can do harm". Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. It is the first decentralized digital currency, as the system works without a central bank or single administrator. There are several other cryptocurrencies.