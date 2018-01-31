Woman's body found in 2 suitcases (4)

Macerata
31/01/2018
Macerata, January 31 - The dismembered body of a young woman was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche, local sources said. The suitcases were spotted by a passerby in a ditch not far from the gate of a small villa in Via Dell'Industria. The man, thinking it was a case of drugs or a robbery haul, called the police. The whole area was immediately cordoned off by police and Carabinieri are combing the countryside around it for clues, police said. The suitcases may have been thrown into the ditch from a passing car, police said. The Marche region is on the Adriatic coast between Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo. Macerata is one of its provincial capitals. The others are Ancona, Pesaro-Urbino, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online