Woman's body found in 2 suitcases (4)

Macerata, January 31 - The dismembered body of a young woman was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche, local sources said. The suitcases were spotted by a passerby in a ditch not far from the gate of a small villa in Via Dell'Industria. The man, thinking it was a case of drugs or a robbery haul, called the police. The whole area was immediately cordoned off by police and Carabinieri are combing the countryside around it for clues, police said. The suitcases may have been thrown into the ditch from a passing car, police said. The Marche region is on the Adriatic coast between Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo. Macerata is one of its provincial capitals. The others are Ancona, Pesaro-Urbino, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno.