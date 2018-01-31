Another 4 probed over train derailment (3)

Milan, January 31 - Another four people have been placed under investigation for last Thursday's train derailment that killed three women near Milan, sources said Wednesday. The four are all employees of the territorial maintenance unit of Italian rail network company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI). The four thus join the initial four, the heads of RFI and northern train company Trenord. The offices of RFI and Trenord were searched Tuesday in the probe. RFI's Rome office and Trenord's office in Milan were searched and documents seized in a probe in which the heads of both companies were placed under investigation as a formality Monday, the sources said. As well as killing the women, last Thursday's derailment injured 46 people. Railway police seized computer data and paper documentation relating to the management of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, the sources said. The four people already being probed are: RFI train network company CEO Maurizio Gentile; RFI production chief Umberto Lebruto; Trenord local rail company CEO Cinzia Farise' and Trenord operating director Alberto Minoia. They are suspected of culpable rail disaster and multiple culpable manslaughter, judicial sources said. The probe is a formality, to allow those probed to take part in expert assessments an the autopsy, the sources said. In the derailment, 46 people were injured. Initial investigations have pointed to a possibly faulty piece of track.