Amsterdam EMA reality not in line with bid - government (2)

Rome, January 31 - The reality of Amsterdam's readiness to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not correspond to what it said in its bid, the Italian government says in its appeal to the European Court of Justice aiming to have the agency re-assigned to Milan, a copy of the appeal obtained by ANSA says. The document is based on a single reason for appeal, that is, misleading the EU on how ready the Dutch city was to receive the agency. Italy has appealed after EMA chief Guido Rasi called a stopgap solution proposed by Amsterdam, which would halve the office space compared to its current London seat, "not optimal". EMA is moving from the British capital after Brexit. In its appeal, the Italian government asked the ECJ to use its investigative powers. It said the court "will certainly be able to ascertain, in greater detail, what the situation effectively is". The government voiced the hope that this probe would end in only one conclusion: "the invalidity of the assignation to Amsterdam". Milan lost out to Amsterdam in a tie-break lottery at the end of voting by the EU-27 last November.

