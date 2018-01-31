EC worried about use of vaccines in election campaign (2)

Brussels

Anti-vaccination positions led to lower coverage - Andriukaitis

Brussels, January 31 - European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukatis said Wednesday that he was "very worried" that some Italian parties were using "public health issues" such as vaccinations in the election campaign. He added that the Italian government's recent decision to make vaccinations obligatory for school admission was "in line with the WHO and science...to protect children and people's health". Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has said he wants to revise the vaccinations law while League leader Matteo Salvini pledged to scrap it. Andriukatis added the spread of anti-vaccination positions was dangerous. "People must understand that these vaccines work," he said. "I have a clear message for those against vaccines - you are responsible if the number of people vaccinated falls. "This trend is very dangerous for our society and for people's lives".

