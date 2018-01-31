Rome

Govt announces high-school finals subjects

Greek for 'classical' school pupils, maths for science schools

Govt announces high-school finals subjects

Rome, January 31 - The education ministry on Wednesday announced the subjects that pupils in the final year of high school will be tested on in the second written exam in their final exams in June. Students at 'classical' high schools will be tested in Greek, for example, while those from scientific institutes will have to show their abilities in maths.

