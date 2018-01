Drugs, prostitution bust nets 50 (2)

Rome, January 31 - Italian police on Wednesday served more than 50 arrests as they busted a drugs and prostitution ring operating across northern Italy, judicial sources said. In the three-part operation, raids were carried out in Milan, Bologna and Lecco. Just under half the arrests, 21, were made in Bologna where police broke up two organisations made up of Albanians and Moroccans who controlled the trade in cocaine and hashish. The drugs, imported from Morocco, ended up on the streets of Emilia Romagna and Lazio, police said.