Woman's body found in 2 suitcases (3)

Macerata, January 31 - The dismembered body of a young woman was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche, local sources said. The suitcases were spotted by a passerby in a ditch not far from the gate of a small villa in Via Dell'Industria. The man, thinking it was a case of drugs or a robbery haul, called the police. The Marche region is on the Adriatic coast between Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo. Macerata is one of its provincial capitals. The others are Ancona, Pesaro-Urbino, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno.