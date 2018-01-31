Interpol suspects 50 ISIS fighters landed in Italy - report (2)

London
31/01/2018
London, January 31 - Interpol has sent a list of 50 Tunisians who are suspected ISIS fighters and are thought to have landed in Italy via boat to the interior ministry in Rome, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. The British newspaper said it has seen the list, reporting that it was sent to the interior ministry on 29 November and subsequently distributed to national anti-terrorism agencies across Europe. Some of the suspects were identified by officials when they landed in Italy, the Guardian said, adding that the document shows their first names, surnames and dates of births. The suspects may be attempting to reach other European countries, it reported.
