London

Interpol suspects 50 ISIS fighters landed in Italy - report (2)

Guardian says list sent to interior minister in Rome

Interpol suspects 50 ISIS fighters landed in Italy - report (2)

London, January 31 - Interpol has sent a list of 50 Tunisians who are suspected ISIS fighters and are thought to have landed in Italy via boat to the interior ministry in Rome, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. The British newspaper said it has seen the list, reporting that it was sent to the interior ministry on 29 November and subsequently distributed to national anti-terrorism agencies across Europe. Some of the suspects were identified by officials when they landed in Italy, the Guardian said, adding that the document shows their first names, surnames and dates of births. The suspects may be attempting to reach other European countries, it reported.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

di Arcangelo Badolati

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33