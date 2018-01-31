Orlando orders judge inquiry over Cesaro brothers

Rome
31/01/2018
Rome, January 31 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando has ordered a preliminary inquiry into a Naples judge, Giuseppe Cioffi, who is set to rule on the case of alleged external participation in mafia association by brothers Aniello and Raffaele Cesaro, sources said Wednesday. The pair are also brothers of lawmaker Luigi Cesaro, who is standing for Forza Italia in the March general election. Cioffi was recently photographed taking part in a Forza Italia meeting. A request has also been made to open an inquiry into this case at the judiciary's self-governing, the CSM, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online