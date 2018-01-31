Rome

Orlando orders judge inquiry over Cesaro brothers

Giuseppe Cioffi photographed at Forza Italia meeting

Rome, January 31 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando has ordered a preliminary inquiry into a Naples judge, Giuseppe Cioffi, who is set to rule on the case of alleged external participation in mafia association by brothers Aniello and Raffaele Cesaro, sources said Wednesday. The pair are also brothers of lawmaker Luigi Cesaro, who is standing for Forza Italia in the March general election. Cioffi was recently photographed taking part in a Forza Italia meeting. A request has also been made to open an inquiry into this case at the judiciary's self-governing, the CSM, sources said.

