Milan

Milan deserves EMA - Padoan

Government moving with city council says economy minister

Milan deserves EMA - Padoan

Milan, January 31 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that the doubts raised about Amsterdam's readiness to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) showed that Milan should be its home. "Milan is absolutely ready," Padoan said. "This case shows that Milan objectively deserves to be awarded the EMA. The government is moving together with the city council to see if there is an opening within the European rules. In any case it is satisfying for Milan to say we are ready, the others aren't".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

di Arcangelo Badolati

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33