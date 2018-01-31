Milan deserves EMA - Padoan

Milan, January 31 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that the doubts raised about Amsterdam's readiness to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) showed that Milan should be its home. "Milan is absolutely ready," Padoan said. "This case shows that Milan objectively deserves to be awarded the EMA. The government is moving together with the city council to see if there is an opening within the European rules. In any case it is satisfying for Milan to say we are ready, the others aren't".