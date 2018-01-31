EU court receives EMA appeals from Italy, Milan (2)

Brussels, January 31 - European Union judges have received two appeals against the European Council's decision to assign the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam rather than Milan - one from Italy and the other from the city of Milan, sources said Wednesday. Italy has lodged ab appeal to the Court of Justice after the head of the EMA, which is moving from London because of Brexit, raised doubts about the Dutch city's readiness to host it. The Milan had appealed the Court of Justice of the European Union's General Court, the sources said.