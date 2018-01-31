Rome

Italian nurses to strike February 26 (2)

Protest over failure to renew collective contract

Italian nurses to strike February 26 (2)

Rome, January 31 - Italy's biggest nurses' unions, Nursing-up and Nursind, said Wednesday that they have called on their members to stage a one-day national strike on February 26. The protest is related to the failure to renew the collective contract of health-sector workers. It will also include other sector workers, such as laboratory and radiology technicians. "The action will stop activities in hospitals and operating theatres," said Nursing-up Secretary Antonio De Palma.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

di Arcangelo Badolati

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33