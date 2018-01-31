Italian nurses to strike February 26 (2)

Rome, January 31 - Italy's biggest nurses' unions, Nursing-up and Nursind, said Wednesday that they have called on their members to stage a one-day national strike on February 26. The protest is related to the failure to renew the collective contract of health-sector workers. It will also include other sector workers, such as laboratory and radiology technicians. "The action will stop activities in hospitals and operating theatres," said Nursing-up Secretary Antonio De Palma.