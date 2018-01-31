Italian nurses to strike February 26 (2)

Rome
31/01/2018
Rome, January 31 - Italy's biggest nurses' unions, Nursing-up and Nursind, said Wednesday that they have called on their members to stage a one-day national strike on February 26. The protest is related to the failure to renew the collective contract of health-sector workers. It will also include other sector workers, such as laboratory and radiology technicians. "The action will stop activities in hospitals and operating theatres," said Nursing-up Secretary Antonio De Palma.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online