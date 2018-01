Soccer: Juventus win Italian Cup first leg semi at Atalanta

Rome, January 31 - Holders Juventus won 1-0 at Atalanta in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday thanks to an early goal by Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain. Captain Gianluigi Buffon, who turned 40 on Sunday, was in good form on his return from an injury lay-off, saving a penalty. AC Milan host Lazio in the first leg of the other semi later on Wednesday.