Brescia

Soccer: Former Italy coach Azeglio Vicini dead (2)

Led Azzurri at 1990 World Cup

Soccer: Former Italy coach Azeglio Vicini dead (2)

Brescia, January 31 - Former Italy coach Azeglio Vicini has died in the northern city of Brescia, sources said on Wednesday. The coach, who would have turned 85 in March and had reportedly been ill for some time, led the national team to the semi-finals of Euro 88 and third place at the Italia 90 World Cup. He was in charge of Italy for 54 matches between 1986 and 1991 - 32 victories, 15 draws and seven defeats. "I'm satisfied with my life," Vicini said on his 80th birthday. His only regret was Italy's defeat to Argentina on penalties at the 1990 World Cup which saw the hosts exit after playing well the whole tournament. "We deserved to win. We were unlucky," he said. He stepped down in 1991, making way for Arrigo Sacchi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

Il Messina attende il referto, al Celeste torna la luce

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Sequestrati 46 suini nel Reggino

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

Individuati gli “amici” calabresi del messicano

di Arcangelo Badolati

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Droga, tre arresti nel Reggino

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33