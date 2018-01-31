Soccer: Former Italy coach Azeglio Vicini dead (2)

Brescia, January 31 - Former Italy coach Azeglio Vicini has died in the northern city of Brescia, sources said on Wednesday. The coach, who would have turned 85 in March and had reportedly been ill for some time, led the national team to the semi-finals of Euro 88 and third place at the Italia 90 World Cup. He was in charge of Italy for 54 matches between 1986 and 1991 - 32 victories, 15 draws and seven defeats. "I'm satisfied with my life," Vicini said on his 80th birthday. His only regret was Italy's defeat to Argentina on penalties at the 1990 World Cup which saw the hosts exit after playing well the whole tournament. "We deserved to win. We were unlucky," he said. He stepped down in 1991, making way for Arrigo Sacchi.