Unemployment down to 10.8% in December - ISTAT (3)

Rome, January 31 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.8% in December, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than in November, according to provisional data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. It is the lowest level since August 2012. The statistics agency said that the number of people looking for work dropped for the fifth consecutive month, falling by 47,000 with respect to November. It said 2.791 million people are unemployed in Italy. The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market in Italy dropped to 32.2% in December, down 0.2 of a percentage point on November. That is the lowest level since January 2012. The number of employed people in Italy dropped by 66,000 in December with respect to November, taking it back to the same level as October, ISTAT said. However, the number was 173,000 higher than in December 2016, the national statistics said. The employment rate was 58% in December, down 0.2 of a percentage point, it said.