Unemployment down to 10.8% in December - ISTAT

Rome, January 31 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.8% in December, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than in November, according to provisional data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. It is the lowest level since August 2012. The statistics agency said that the number of people looking for work dropped for the fifth consecutive month, falling by 47,000 with respect to November. It said 2.791 million people are unemployed in Italy.