Game for EMA not over - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, January 31 - Italy has not given up hope of landing the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Milan although the chances of winning an appeal against the decision to assign it to Amsterdam are limited, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday. Italy is appealing to the European Court of Justice after EMA chief Giudo Rasi raised doubts about whether the Dutch city is ready to host the agency, which is leaving London because of Brexit. Amsterdam won the right to host the agency by the luck of the draw after a vote of EU member States ended in a tie. "We have to try," Gentiloni told RAI television. "The EMA is extremely important, it regards the health of all citizens. "There was a competition among the 27 countries. We cut a fine figure as we came first (in the first rounds of voting) and then lost the draw. "But then it emerged that the information in the Amsterdam dossier was incomplete. "We are asking the Court of Justice and the European Parliament to evaluate the case. "The game is not over but we must not have illusions that it is easy to reopen things as procedures were followed".