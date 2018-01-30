Rome

PD for centre-left unity, LeU no - Prodi (4)

Ex-premier backs Renzi

Rome, January 30 - Two-time former centre-left premier Romano Prodi said Tuesday the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was in favour of centre-left unity while the Free and Equal (LeU) splinter party was not. "Free and Equal is not for the unity of the centre left, full stop," Prodi told Affaritaliani.it. Asked if PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi was in favour of it, Prodi replied: "Renzi, the group around him, the PD and those who did deals with the PD are for the unity of the centre left." Asked if LeU leader Pietro Grasso and LeU heavyweights Pierluigi Bersani and Massimo D'Alema were not for this unity, Prodi answered: "In this moment they are not for the unity of the centre left. Full stop". Grasso retorted that "the centre left was split because of the will of Renzi". He said "it's clear to all that the centre left was not able to reunite because of the will of Renzi. "The drawing up of the lists and the eight confidence votes on the electoral law are irrefutable proof of Renzi and the PD's desire to do something else," said Grasso, the former Senate Speaker and ex-national anti-mafia prosecutor.

