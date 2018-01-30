Rome

TV journalist replaces admiral as M5S candidate in Rome

Le Iene's Giarrusso steps into Rinaldo Veri's shoes

Rome, January 30 - A journalist on a Berlusconi satirical TV show has replaced a former navy admiral as the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) candidate in a key Rome constituency, sources told ANSA Tuesday. Dino Giarrusso, a member of the sting team on Le Iene (Reservoir Dogs), is stepping into the shoes of Rinaldo Veri, who had to withdraw a much-touted candidacy after breaking an M5S rule on not having been elected for another party previously. Veri is a town councillor in Abruzzo for a civic list linked to the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), one of the M5S's main rivals in the March 4 general election. photo: M5S leader Luigi Di Maio

