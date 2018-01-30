Leonardo sees earnings up 5-6% 2018-2022 +RPT+ (2)

Rome, January 30 - Aerospace giant Leonardo said Tuesday it saw average yearly earnings rising 5-6% over the five-year (RPT five-year) period from 2018 to 2022. It said orders would rise above an average yearly 6%. CEO Alessandro Profumo said the group was aiming for "sustainable development" and had framed a "new commercial strategy for growth". Leonardo confirmed its 2017 guidance after a warning in November. It said earnings, EBITDA and free operating cash flow would be in the bottom range of the guidance as revised in November. The company's stock fell 7% in Milan on 2017 profit estimates and the new business plan, before being suspended for excessive losses. Leonardo was formerly known as Finmeccanica. photo: Profumo