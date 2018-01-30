Quit calls for M5S candidate snapped dancing with criminal (3)

Rome, January 30 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday called for a Senate candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to quit the March 4 election race after unearthing a photo of him dancing with a member of the Spada crime family in the Roman coastal district of Ostia. "'Dancing with...Spadas', paraphrasing Kevin Costner's famous film, that seems to be one of the favourite pastimes of some of the M5S members in ostia," said PD Lazio region councillor Eugenio Patané on Facebook, posting a clip of M5S Senate candidate Emanuele Dessì dancing with Domenico Spada. A PD Senator, Claudio Moscardelli, said "the 5-Star candidate shows at the very least that he is unfit and dangerous for citizens, in behaving so recklessly. "He would do well to withdraw his candidacy". Moscardelli added: "Those who would like to govern Italy and Lazio cry 'honesty' but frequent people who are embarrassing to say the least". PD MP Marco Miccoli said: "The righthand man of (M5S Lazio governor candidate) Roberta Lombardi, Emanuele Dessì, has a video shot showing backing for his Senate bid from Domenico Spada, aka Volcano, condemned for loan sharking and who is even banned from residing in Rome". The Spada clan, who are of Roma origin, have long ruled the underworld in Ostia, Rome's ancient port and now a popular beach resort. Last Thursday police and Carabinieri officers in Ostia arrested 32 people including the alleged chief of the Spada mafia clan. The suspects included his brother Roberto Spada, who was previously arrested late last year for the November 7 attack in Ostia on RAI TV journalist Daniele Piervincenzi in which he headbutted the reporter and broke his nose. The suspects face charges of mafia criminal association. Police said Roberto and his brother Carmine, the clan boss, ordered the murders of rival bosses Giovanni Galleoni and Francesco Antonini, which were carried out in 2011. These murders "marked the definitive rise of the Spada clan", police said. The preliminary-investigations judge who signed the arrest warrants, Simonetta D'Alessandro, said a decade-long probe "highlighted the deep penetration of organized crime in the economic activities of the coast". The mafia association attributed to the Spadas "has caused a significant degradation of the territory, enabling the proliferation of very serious crimes", she wrote in the arrest orders. The Spadas have been investigated on charges including drug trafficking, loan-sharking, gambling, social housing scams, and for clashing with a rival clan over control of the Ostia area. In one wiretap, a victim of extortion described how Carmine aka Romoletto Spada came to his restaurant with a flame-thrower saying "this isn't threatening you, it's going to kill you". Another victim said "these people aren't going to stop at anything, and if Romolo (Carmine) doesn't get the money he'll kill us all". photo: the January 25 arrest of Carmine 'Romoletto' Spada in Ostia