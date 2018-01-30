Milan

RFI, Trenord offices searched in derailment probe (3)

Documents on maintenance work seized

RFI, Trenord offices searched in derailment probe (3)

Milan, January 30 - The offices of Italian rail network RFI and northern rail company Trenord were searched Tuesday in a probe into last week's derailment near Milan that killed three women, sources said. RFI's Rome office and Trenord's office in Milan were searched and documents seized in a probe in which the heads of both companies were placed under investigation as a formality Monday, the sources said. As well as killing the women, last Thursday's derailment injured 46 people. Railway police seized computer data and paper documentation relating to the management of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, the sources said.

