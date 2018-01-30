PD for centre-left unity, LeU no - Prodi (3)

Rome, January 30 - Two-time former centre-left premier Romano Prodi said Tuesday the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was in favour of centre-left unity while the Free and Equal (LeU) splinter party was not. "Free and Equal is not for the unity of the centre left, full stop," Prodi told Affaritaliani.it. Asked if PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi was in favour of it, Prodi replied: "Renzi, the group around him, the PD and those who did deals with the PD are for the unity of the centre left." Asked if LeU leader Pietro Grasso and LeU heavyweights Pierluigi Bersani and Massimo D'Alema were not for this unity, Prodi answered: "In this moment they are not for the unity of the centre left. Full stop".