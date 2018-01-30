Soccer: Malagò poised to take over FIGC (3)

Rome, January 30 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò is poised to take over as commissioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) after the Italian soccer world failed to elect a new FIGC president Monday, sources said Tuesday. Malagò is reportedly eager to get started and has already started picking a team, which will reportedly include former AC Milan and Italy defender Alessandro 'Billy' Costacurta, currently a Sky analyst. The first item on the agenda will be picking a new national coach after Gian Piero Ventura quit after Italy's shock failure to reach the World Cup. He was followed soon afterwards by former FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio. The soccer world on Monday failed to elect one of three candidates: amateur league chief Cosimo Sibilia, Italian Football League chief Gabriele Gravina, and Professional Footballers' Association chief Damiano Tommasi. The failure meant an external commissioner had to be named. As CONI chief, Malagò is the head of all Italian sport. Former CONI chief Gianni Petrucci, who was FIGC commissioner in 2000/2001, said "only an eminent CONI figure like Giovanni Malagò or Roberto Fabbricini can start tackling such a delicate and complex situation like that of Italian soccer". "You need a person with great sporting experience for that job, rather than an external person," Petrucci told Sky Sport. photo: Malagò (R) with Tavecchio