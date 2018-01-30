'Serious, balanced' banking report - Casini (2)

Rome, January 30 - The chair of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's bank crises on Tuesday called its report "serious and balanced". Centrist MP Pier Ferdinando Casini said the just-approved report was "serious, decisive and at the same time balanced, not electoral, which responds to the institutional goals the commission had when it was set up". He said that "considering the time restrictions, this seems a minor miracle to me". The report said both the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB had not been effective enough in their oversight capacities.