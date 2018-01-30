Rome

'Serious, balanced' banking report - Casini (2)

'Minor miracle' says panel chair

'Serious, balanced' banking report - Casini (2)

Rome, January 30 - The chair of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's bank crises on Tuesday called its report "serious and balanced". Centrist MP Pier Ferdinando Casini said the just-approved report was "serious, decisive and at the same time balanced, not electoral, which responds to the institutional goals the commission had when it was set up". He said that "considering the time restrictions, this seems a minor miracle to me". The report said both the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB had not been effective enough in their oversight capacities.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33