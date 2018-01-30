M5S changes Rome statute on voting, referenda (2)

Rome
30/01/2018
Rome, January 30 - Rome city council on Tuesday approved the ruling 5-Star Movement's (M5S) changes to the council statute allowing for 'propositive' as well as consultative referenda, the abolition of the quorum, trialling electronic voting, a 'participatory' balance sheet, and enabling online petitions to be debated "along the lines of the British parliament". Gender representation is also modified, from 50% to 60%-40%. The M5S prides itself on its online democracy regulations. MP candidates are chosen by online votes and members can propose legislation online. The M5S's Rome mayor Virginia Raggi was elected to be the Italian capital's first woman mayor in a landslide in June 2016. photo: Raggi
