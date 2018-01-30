Rome

M5S changes Rome statute on voting, referenda (2)

Online petitions will be debated 'like in UK'

M5S changes Rome statute on voting, referenda (2)

Rome, January 30 - Rome city council on Tuesday approved the ruling 5-Star Movement's (M5S) changes to the council statute allowing for 'propositive' as well as consultative referenda, the abolition of the quorum, trialling electronic voting, a 'participatory' balance sheet, and enabling online petitions to be debated "along the lines of the British parliament". Gender representation is also modified, from 50% to 60%-40%. The M5S prides itself on its online democracy regulations. MP candidates are chosen by online votes and members can propose legislation online. The M5S's Rome mayor Virginia Raggi was elected to be the Italian capital's first woman mayor in a landslide in June 2016. photo: Raggi

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33