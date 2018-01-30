Gentiloni has done better than Renzi - Sala (2)

Milan, January 30 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Tuesday that he believes Premier Paolo Gentiloni has done a better job than his predecessor, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. "As far as I'm concerned, Gentiloni has done better than Renzi," the centre-left mayor told Sky Tg24. "Relations with Matteo Renzi have not always been easy. "That said, there are rules, he is the PD leader and the rules should be respected. "I think I'm better at getting people to work together. "But there's a big difference between that and saying everything is Matteo's fault. "I don't think its easy to find ministers of the calibre of (Pier Carlo) Padoan, (Graziano) Delrio, (Dario) Franceschini and (Marco) Minniti".