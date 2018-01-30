Gentiloni has done better than Renzi - Sala (2)

Milan
30/01/2018
Milan, January 30 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Tuesday that he believes Premier Paolo Gentiloni has done a better job than his predecessor, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. "As far as I'm concerned, Gentiloni has done better than Renzi," the centre-left mayor told Sky Tg24. "Relations with Matteo Renzi have not always been easy. "That said, there are rules, he is the PD leader and the rules should be respected. "I think I'm better at getting people to work together. "But there's a big difference between that and saying everything is Matteo's fault. "I don't think its easy to find ministers of the calibre of (Pier Carlo) Padoan, (Graziano) Delrio, (Dario) Franceschini and (Marco) Minniti".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie
di Domenico Bertè
Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online