M5S 'will ensure stability' says Di Maio (2)

Rome, January 30 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement will ensure government stability even if it foes not win a majority in the March 4 general election, leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "In the event of us not getting an absolute majority we won't leave the country in chaos, at the mercy of turncoats and in the shackles of wars between parties and trade-offs for seats," he said. "We feel this responsibility and the Italians are starting to trust us, starting with those who want certainty and stability and, paradoxically, we will ensure it because the other (parties) create an electoral law that left the country in chaos". Meanwhile rumours resurfaced of a possible post-election deal between the M5S and the League, which shares some of the movement's stances, especially on Europe and migrants, albeit more vociferously on the part of Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini. Both Di Maio and Salvini have consistently denied any chance of a post-election pact.