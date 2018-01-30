Milan

Govt 'must raise voice' over EMA - Sala (3)

'But won't be easy' says Milan mayor

Govt 'must raise voice' over EMA - Sala (3)

Milan, January 30 - The Italian government must "raise its voice" in Europe to try to get the European Medicine Agency (EMA) reassigned to Milan from Amsterdam, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Tuesday. Speaking amid reports the government is poised to appeal over Amsterdam's alleged unreadiness, Sala said: "Anger is no use. We have to move. It won't be easy to recover this situation. Let's not try to fool anyone". He added: "But I ask our government to raise its voice". The planned appeal is set to come after EMA chief Guido rasi voiced concern over the "non-optimal" stopgap solution for hosting EMA proposed by Amsterdam. The Dutch city beat the Lombardy capital in a tie-break lottery last year. The EMA is moving from London after Brexit.

