Govt 'must raise voice' over EMA - Sala (3)

Milan
30/01/2018
Milan, January 30 - The Italian government must "raise its voice" in Europe to try to get the European Medicine Agency (EMA) reassigned to Milan from Amsterdam, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Tuesday. Speaking amid reports the government is poised to appeal over Amsterdam's alleged unreadiness, Sala said: "Anger is no use. We have to move. It won't be easy to recover this situation. Let's not try to fool anyone". He added: "But I ask our government to raise its voice". The planned appeal is set to come after EMA chief Guido rasi voiced concern over the "non-optimal" stopgap solution for hosting EMA proposed by Amsterdam. The Dutch city beat the Lombardy capital in a tie-break lottery last year. The EMA is moving from London after Brexit.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie
di Domenico Bertè
Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online