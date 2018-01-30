BoI, CONSOB ineffective on banks - commission (3)

Rome, January 30 - The majority-position report for the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the recent bank crises in Italy said Tuesday that oversight by the Bank of Italy and stock-market regulator CONSOB had not been good enough. A string of banking crises made interventions with public money necessary to prevent them spreading further and in some cases small savers lost the money they invested on bonds in the lenders that went to the wall. "The exercise of oversight has not proven to be totally effective over the last decade," said the majority report that was presented by Commission Vice President Mario Maria Marino. It said that in the seven cases the commission examined, "the oversight activity of the banking system (Bank of Italy) and the financial markets (CONSOB) turned out to be ineffective for the proposes of protecting savings". The report said that the Bank of Italy's powers should be enhanced. "It appears opportune to assess extending to the Bank of Italy the investigative powers that CONSOB has already been given," it said. "Therefore, among other things, the power to use the judicial power to gain access, conduct inspections and seizures". The report also stressed the need for "constant and effective exchanges of information between the national oversight authorities" given that the collaboration between the Bank of Italy and CONSOB "has been deficient and so needs to be reinforced". The report was approved with 19 votes in favour and 16 against. Six members of the commission were absent. The 19 votes in favour were by members of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party and centrist lawmakers. Earlier on Tuesday a meeting failed to reach an agreement for a single report from the parliamentary commission of inquiry, sources said. As a result, single parties, including the 5-Star Movement (M5S), Forza Italia and Free and Equal (LeU), were preparing their own documents, sources said.