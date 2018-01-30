Leonardo sees earnings up 5-6% 2018-2022 (2)

Rome
30/01/2018
Rome, January 30 - Aerospace giant leonardo said Tuesday it saw average yearly earnings rising 5-6% over the four-year period from 2018 to 2022. CEO Alessandro Profumo said the group was aiming for "sustainable development" and had framed a "new commercial strategy for growth". Leonardo confirmed its 2017 guidance after a warning in November. It said earnings, EBITDA and free operating cash flow would be in the bottom range of the guidance as revised in November. The company's stock fell 7% in Milan on 2017 profit estimates and the new business plan, before being suspended for excessive losses. Leonardo was formerly known as Finmeccanica. photo: Profumo
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie
di Domenico Bertè
Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online