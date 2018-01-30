Rome

TAR confirms 3.6 mn fine for ATAC (3)

For cancelling buses, not informing consumers

TAR confirms 3.6 mn fine for ATAC (3)

Rome, January 30 - The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) on Tuesday upheld a 3.6 million euro fine against Rome transport company ATAC for cancelling buses and not informing consumers. The TAR said "ATAC's conduct was legitimately deemed unfair, in that it was contrary to the required standards of diligence, as well as being misleading". The TAR thus rejected an appeal from the Rome transport company against the fine imposed by Italy's anti-trust authority in July 2017 for commercial practices the anti-trust ruled were unfair. ATAC is now expected to appeal to Italy's highest administrative court, the Council of State. ATAC's problems have been one of the issues that have most hit Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, along with waste woes and appointments probes.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33