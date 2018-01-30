TAR confirms 3.6 mn fine for ATAC (3)

Rome, January 30 - The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) on Tuesday upheld a 3.6 million euro fine against Rome transport company ATAC for cancelling buses and not informing consumers. The TAR said "ATAC's conduct was legitimately deemed unfair, in that it was contrary to the required standards of diligence, as well as being misleading". The TAR thus rejected an appeal from the Rome transport company against the fine imposed by Italy's anti-trust authority in July 2017 for commercial practices the anti-trust ruled were unfair. ATAC is now expected to appeal to Italy's highest administrative court, the Council of State. ATAC's problems have been one of the issues that have most hit Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, along with waste woes and appointments probes.