Brussels

We'll complete EMA plans says Netherlands (3)

Process that awarded seat to Amsterdam 'fair and honest'

Brussels, January 30 - Netherlands reacted to Italy's planned appeal against Amsterdam beating Milan to host the European Medicines Agency by saying it would carry out all its plans for the agency despite the EMA chief's saying a stopgap proposal was "not optimal". Dutch Health Minister Bruno Bruins said "the Netherlands is proud to host the EMA. "We built our campaign on continuity and quality." He said the process that led to Amsterdam beating Milan in a tie-break lottery had been "fair and honest". "We are doing our utmost to ensure a rapid transfer to Amsterdam (from London)," Bruins said. "We will implement what is envisaged by the bid in close collaboration with EMA, to ensure operational continuity". EMA chief Guido Easi on Monday voiced concern over Amsterdam's readiness, saying that the space offered by the new temporary office was half that of the London office. The EMA is moving from London because of Brexit. photo: Bruins (L) with Rasi (C) and Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Udo Kock

